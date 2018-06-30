Skarlett RiotBritish Hard Rock Group. Formed 2010
Skarlett Riot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6zw.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0878bc67-b4fd-4166-8546-888e0427ab34
Skarlett Riot Biography (Wikipedia)
Skarlett Riot is a British hard rock band formed in Scunthorpe in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skarlett Riot Performances & Interviews
Skarlett Riot Tracks
Sort by
Affliction
Skarlett Riot
Affliction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Affliction
Last played on
Warrior (live)
Skarlett Riot
Warrior (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Break Me (live)
Skarlett Riot
Break Me (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Break
Skarlett Riot
Break
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Break
Last played on
Warrior
Skarlett Riot
Warrior
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Warrior
Last played on
Feel
Skarlett Riot
Feel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Feel
Last played on
Voices
Skarlett Riot
Voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Voices
Last played on
The Wounded
Skarlett Riot
The Wounded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
The Wounded
Last played on
Ignite
Skarlett Riot
Ignite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Ignite
Last played on
Gears
Skarlett Riot
Gears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Gears
Last played on
Faded
Skarlett Riot
Faded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Faded
Last played on
Divide Us
Skarlett Riot
Divide Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Divide Us
Last played on
Rising
Skarlett Riot
Rising
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Rising
Last played on
Tear Me Down
Skarlett Riot
Tear Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Tear Me Down
Last played on
House of Cards
Skarlett Riot
House of Cards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Rising Sun
Skarlett Riot
Rising Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Rising Sun
Last played on
Faded Memory
Skarlett Riot
Faded Memory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btyff.jpglink
Faded Memory
Last played on
Rock n Roll
Skarlett Riot
Rock n Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6zw.jpglink
Rock n Roll
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Skarlett Riot, Fahran and Sertraline
Bannerman's, Edinburgh, UK
22
Mar
2019
Skarlett Riot, Fahran and Sertraline
Head of Steam - Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
23
Mar
2019
Skarlett Riot, Fahran and Sertraline
Satan's Hollow, Manchester, UK
25
Mar
2019
Skarlett Riot, Fahran and Sertraline
O2 Academy 2 Islington, London, UK
26
Mar
2019
Skarlett Riot, Fahran
O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/aqbg9r
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T05:54:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fqqmx.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Skarlett Riot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist