Junior English
1951
Junior English Biography
Junior English (born Lindel Beresford English, 1951) is a Jamaican-born reggae singer who began his career in the early 1960s before relocating to England.
Junior English Tracks
Only Make Believing
Back On The Scene
In Loving You
