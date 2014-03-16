Warfaze is a Bangladeshi heavy metal band formed in 1984 in Dhaka by guitarist Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal. They are considered to be the greatest heavy metal band in Bangladesh. Multiple changes have taken place in membership since its founding since 1984. Since their inception, the band has released eight albums, including seven studio albums and one compilation album. In addition, they have released several singles in band mixed albums.

The band has experimented with different subgenres of hard rock and heavy metal over the years like progressive metal. The band's most successful years was 1991-1998 and their most successful line-up was Sunjoy on vocals, Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal on guitars, Babna Karim on bass, Russel Ali on keyboards and Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu on drums.