Sébastien Le CamusBorn 1610. Died 1677
1610
Sébastien Le Camus Biography (Wikipedia)
Sébastien Le Camus (ca. 1610-1677) was a French composer. He entered into the service of Louis XIII in 1640 and became intendant de la musique to Gaston d'Orléans in 1648.
Laissez durer la nuit - air de cour
Forets solitaires et sombres
Forêts solitaires et sombres [Picture: Le leçon de musique (The Music Lesson) – Wallace Co
