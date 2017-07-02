Dreamcar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0876c945-87af-4976-bdb6-d6606e1db5fa
Dreamcar Biography (Wikipedia)
Dreamcar (styled DREAMCAR) is an American new wave supergroup from Los Angeles, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dreamcar Tracks
Sort by
Kill for Candy
Dreamcar
Kill for Candy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ever Lonely
Dreamcar
Ever Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ever Lonely
Last played on
Born To Lie
Dreamcar
Born To Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Lie
Last played on
Back to artist