Carrie Hope Fletcher (born 22 October 1992) is an English singer, songwriter, actress (primarily in musical theatre), author and vlogger from Harrow.

As a child, Fletcher played small roles on television and appeared in musical theatre in London's West End. In 2011, she started a YouTube channel called Carrie Hope Fletcher (formerly ItsWayPastMyBedTime), which features music and vlogs. As of August 2018, she has over 654,000 subscribers.

Fletcher played Éponine in Les Misérables in the West End until 13 February 2016. In 2015 she published a book called: All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully, which was a Number 1 bestseller in the UK. Her debut novel On the Other Side was released on 14 July 2016. Her second novel All That She Can See was released on 13 July 2017. Her third novel When The Curtain Falls was released on 12 July 2018.