Erick Friedman (14 August 1939 – 30 March 2004) is an American violinist.
He has performed around the world as guest soloist with orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, the Berlin Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris. He has collaborated with conductors such as Karajan, Stokowski, Steinberg, Leinsdorf, Previn, and Ozawa. His won a Grammy Award in 1996.
Scherzo-Tarentelle
Henryk Wieniawski
Scherzo-Tarentelle
Scherzo-Tarentelle
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Concerto In D Minor For 2 Violins
Erick Friedman
Concerto In D Minor For 2 Violins
Concerto In D Minor For 2 Violins
