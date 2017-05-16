Erick Friedman (14 August 1939 – 30 March 2004) is an American violinist.

He has performed around the world as guest soloist with orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, the Berlin Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris. He has collaborated with conductors such as Karajan, Stokowski, Steinberg, Leinsdorf, Previn, and Ozawa. His won a Grammy Award in 1996.