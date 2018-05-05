Al FosterBorn 18 January 1943
Al Foster
1943-01-18
Al Foster Biography
Al Foster (born January 18, 1944) is an American jazz drummer. Foster played with Miles Davis during the 1970s and was one of the few people to have contact with Davis during his retirement from 1975–1981. Foster also played on Davis's 1981 comeback album The Man with the Horn. He was the only musician to play in Davis's band both before and after his retirement. He has toured extensively with Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, and Joe Henderson.
Ooh, What You Do To Me
Al Foster
Ooh, What You Do To Me
Ooh, What You Do To Me
Dreamwaltz
Al Foster
Dreamwaltz
Dreamwaltz
Jean Pierre
Al Foster
Jean Pierre
Jean Pierre
Beatrice
Joe Henderson
Beatrice
Beatrice
Last played on
Barbara
Tom Harrell
Barbara
Barbara
Last played on
In the Still of the Night
Al Foster
In the Still of the Night
In the Still of the Night
Last played on
