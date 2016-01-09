Bobby OrrBorn 15 August 1928
Bobby Orr
1928-08-15
Bobby Orr Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Orr (born 15 August 1928) is a jazz drummer and session musician.
Bobby Orr Tracks
Senor Blues
Joe Harriott
Senor Blues
Senor Blues
Last played on
Modal
Joe Harriott
Modal
Modal
Performer
Last played on
Liggin'
Joe Harriott
Liggin'
Liggin'
Last played on
It's Alright With Me
Bobby Orr
It's Alright With Me
It's Alright With Me
Last played on
Revival
Bobby Orr
Revival
Revival
Last played on
Laura
Brian Dee, Tommy Whittle, Len Skeat & Bobby Orr
Laura
Laura
Performer
Last played on
