Aimé Maillart Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis-Aimé Maillart (March 24, 1817 – May 26, 1871) was a French composer, best known for his operas, particularly Les Dragons de Villars and Lara.
Les Dragons de Villars (Overture) (feat. Yan Pascal Tortelier)
BBC Philharmonic
