Emma Lanford
Emma Lanford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/085fb414-8423-446b-b19a-5af894887c9d
Emma Lanford Tracks
Sort by
Marcus Wards
Emma Lanford
Marcus Wards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marcus Wards
Last played on
The Unbearable Likeness Of Being
Emma Lanford
The Unbearable Likeness Of Being
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So High (feat. Emma Lanford)
Maximono
So High (feat. Emma Lanford)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So High (feat. Emma Lanford)
Last played on
Fire (Mousse T's Explosive Vocal Mix) (feat. Emma Lanford)
Mousse T.
Fire (Mousse T's Explosive Vocal Mix) (feat. Emma Lanford)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbs.jpglink
Fire (Mousse T's Explosive Vocal Mix) (feat. Emma Lanford)
Last played on
All You Want
Emma Lanford
All You Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All You Want
Last played on
Goodbye Hawaii
Emma Lanford
Goodbye Hawaii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Hawaii
Last played on
All You Need
Emma Lanford
All You Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All You Need
Last played on
Back to artist