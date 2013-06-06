DJ Kridlokk
DJ Kridlokk Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristo Laanti, professionally known as DJ Kridlokk, Khid, Krid or DJ Kridmanne, is a Finnish rapper and record producer. His career took off in 2005 when he released an album Maanalaisella saundilla with a fellow rapper Lommo. On 18 May 2011 he released a solo album UG-Solo which peaked at number 23 on the Official Finnish Album Chart. His 2014 album Mutsi reached number two.
In addition to his solo work, DJ Kridlokk is also a member of the group Kylmä, and has appeared as a featured artist on several songs by such rappers as Eevil Stöö, Koksukoo and Tuuttimörkö.
