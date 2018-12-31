Marin Alsop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061cmg2.jpg
1956-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/085a100e-4233-4030-a30b-8789e63a3057
Marin Alsop Biography (Wikipedia)
Marin Alsop ['Mɛər.ɪn 'æːl.sɑːp] (born October 16, 1956) is an American conductor and violinist. She is currently music director of both the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, and chief conductor designate of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marin Alsop Performances & Interviews
- Marin Alsop meets Sylvia Caduffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vyypf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vyypf.jpg2017-03-04T13:00:00.000ZThe two conductors discuss music and breaking down barriers for female musicians.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vp2ng
Marin Alsop meets Sylvia Caduff
- Prom 74, ‘Dies Irae’ from Verdi Requiemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hnlfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hnlfr.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZThe Proms Youth Choir performing with the OAE, conducted by Marin Alsop.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fpxkg
Prom 74, ‘Dies Irae’ from Verdi Requiem
- Marin Alsop: Music transcends barriershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yhr83.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yhr83.jpg2016-06-16T10:19:00.000ZVirtual Orchestra conductor Marin Alsop explains why amateur musicians are so important.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yhrc6
Marin Alsop: Music transcends barriers
- Marin Alsop's Inheritance Trackshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032h5k0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032h5k0.jpg2015-09-14T11:32:00.000ZThe conductor Marin Alsop picks her Inheritance Tracks, selecting Piano Quartet by Robert Schumann and Victory Stride by James P. Johnson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p032h5ph
Marin Alsop's Inheritance Tracks
- Brahms: A German Requiem - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-17T11:48:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Brahms' A German Requiem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nkfvw
Brahms: A German Requiem - Preview Clip
- Brahms: Tragic Overture - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-17T11:38:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Brahms' Tragic Overture.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nkdrk
Brahms: Tragic Overture - Preview Clip
Marin Alsop Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No. 5 In D Minor Op.47
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No. 5 In D Minor Op.47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony No. 5 In D Minor Op.47
The Age Of Anxiety (Symphony No.2) For Piano And Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
The Age Of Anxiety (Symphony No.2) For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
The Age Of Anxiety (Symphony No.2) For Piano And Orchestra
Slava! - Concert Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Slava! - Concert Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Slava! - Concert Overture
3 Film Scores: No. 3. Face of Another: Waltz
Toru Takemitsu
3 Film Scores: No. 3. Face of Another: Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
3 Film Scores: No. 3. Face of Another: Waltz
Last played on
The People Are the Heroes Now
John Adams, Marin Alsop, Colorado Symphony & Opera Colorado Chorus
The People Are the Heroes Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cmh7.jpglink
The People Are the Heroes Now
Composer
Last played on
Deep Summer Music
Libby Larsen
Deep Summer Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgc7n.jpglink
Deep Summer Music
Last played on
Victory Stride
James P. Johnson
Victory Stride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc2jn.jpglink
Victory Stride
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
Last played on
Turkey Trot (Divertimento for Orchestra)
Leonard Bernstein
Turkey Trot (Divertimento for Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Turkey Trot (Divertimento for Orchestra)
Last played on
Adagio For Strings
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Adagio For Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Adagio For Strings
Last played on
Waltz Suite, op.110 - 1. 'Since we Met' from War and Peace
Sergei Prokofiev
Waltz Suite, op.110 - 1. 'Since we Met' from War and Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Waltz Suite, op.110 - 1. 'Since we Met' from War and Peace
Orchestra
Last played on
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Last played on
Ein deutsches Requiem, Op 45
Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem, Op 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein deutsches Requiem, Op 45
Last played on
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Last played on
Nocturne in B major, Op 40
Antonín Dvořák
Nocturne in B major, Op 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Nocturne in B major, Op 40
Last played on
Night Club (Harlem Symphony)
James P. Johnson
Night Club (Harlem Symphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc2jn.jpglink
Night Club (Harlem Symphony)
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, Op 100 (2nd mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, Op 100 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, Op 100 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide: Overture
Last played on
To Lenny! To Lenny! (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
John Williams
To Lenny! To Lenny! (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
To Lenny! To Lenny! (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
Last played on
For Lenny's Birthday (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
Toru Takemitsu
For Lenny's Birthday (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
For Lenny's Birthday (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
Last played on
Slava!
Leonard Bernstein
Slava!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Slava!
Last played on
A Bernstein Birthday Bouquet: For Lenny (LB.AM.LB.M.W.D.IS.LB)
Luciano Berio
A Bernstein Birthday Bouquet: For Lenny (LB.AM.LB.M.W.D.IS.LB)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld6.jpglink
A Bernstein Birthday Bouquet: For Lenny (LB.AM.LB.M.W.D.IS.LB)
Last played on
Time Square Ballet (From "On the Town")
Leonard Bernstein
Time Square Ballet (From "On the Town")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Time Square Ballet (From "On the Town")
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)
Last played on
CBS Music
Leonard Bernstein
CBS Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
CBS Music
Orchestra
Last played on
Happiness (Waltz Suite)
Sergei Prokofiev
Happiness (Waltz Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Happiness (Waltz Suite)
Last played on
Symphony No 2 (3rd mvt)
Kurt Weill
Symphony No 2 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Symphony No 2 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Last played on
Overture (Wonderful Town)
Leonard Bernstein
Overture (Wonderful Town)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Overture (Wonderful Town)
Last played on
Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman
Joan Tower
Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8htj.jpglink
Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman
Last played on
Dance of the Adolescent
Aaron Copland
Dance of the Adolescent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Dance of the Adolescent
Last played on
Ein deutsches Requiem: Wie lieblich; Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem: Wie lieblich; Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein deutsches Requiem: Wie lieblich; Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
Choir
Last played on
Divertimento
Leonard Bernstein
Divertimento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Divertimento
Last played on
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
John Adams
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n335m.jpglink
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Last played on
Porgy and Bess - A Symphonic Picture
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - A Symphonic Picture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Porgy and Bess - A Symphonic Picture
Last played on
Porgy & Bess: A Symphonic Picture
George Gershwin
Porgy & Bess: A Symphonic Picture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Porgy & Bess: A Symphonic Picture
Symphony No 5 in D minor
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No 5 in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in D minor
Slava! (A Political Overture)
Leonard Bernstein
Slava! (A Political Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Slava! (A Political Overture)
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
George Gershwin
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
Last played on
Mass: Credo; Meditation; Offertory
Leonard Bernstein
Mass: Credo; Meditation; Offertory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Mass: Credo; Meditation; Offertory
Choir
Last played on
Canzonetta for oboe and strings
Samuel Barber
Canzonetta for oboe and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Canzonetta for oboe and strings
Performer
Last played on
Subway Journey (Harlem Symphony)
James P. Johnson
Subway Journey (Harlem Symphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc2jn.jpglink
Subway Journey (Harlem Symphony)
Last played on
Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op 95, 'From the New World' (3rd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op 95, 'From the New World' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op 95, 'From the New World' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (1st mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
Aaron Copland
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
Michael Daugherty
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7z.jpglink
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
Last played on
Carmina Burana - Tempus est iocondum
Carl Orff
Carmina Burana - Tempus est iocondum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14c.jpglink
Carmina Burana - Tempus est iocondum
Last played on
Playlists featuring Marin Alsop
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
Marin Alsop, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 60: Marin Alsop & Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehmxp6
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-27T05:11:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06178v1.jpg
27
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 60: Marin Alsop & Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Katia and Marielle Labèque perform Philip Glass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edw2mb
Barbican, London
2017-01-28T05:11:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04m6z3m.jpg
28
Jan
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Katia and Marielle Labèque perform Philip Glass
20:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2016: Prom 74
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8nbp6
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-09T05:11:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx0jv.jpg
9
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 74
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epbhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-24T05:11:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx027.jpg
24
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enhmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-24T05:11:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx00d.jpg
24
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist