SplenderFormed 1990. Disbanded 2004
Splender
1990
Splender Biography (Wikipedia)
Splender were an alternative rock band from New York City. The band consisted of lead vocalist Waymon Boone, bassist James Cruz, drummer Marc Slutsky and lead guitarist Jonathan Svec. The band has spawned two albums, Halfway Down The Sky and To Whom It May Concern and songs including "Yeah, Whatever" and "I Think God Can Explain", which later became hits before they disbanded in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Splender Tracks
