Jay Joyce
Jay Joyce Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph "Jay" Joyce is an American record producer, songwriter and session musician. In the 1980s, he was a member of the rock band In Pursuit, which recorded for MTM Records. After In Pursuit broke up, he founded another band called Bedlam.
Joyce, with Chris Feinstein and Brad Pemberton, recorded and toured as Iodine in the early-nineties and began working as a record producer, working with artists such as The Wallflowers, Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin, Rubyhorse, Cage the Elephant, The Warren Brothers, Eric Church, Halestorm, Zac Brown Band, and Little Big Town. He has also played guitar for Crowded House, The Wallflowers, John Hiatt, Iggy Pop, Brendan Benson and Radney Foster.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
