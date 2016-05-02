DJ Green LanternBorn 1975
DJ Green Lantern
1975
DJ Green Lantern Biography
James D'Agostino (born July 7, 1975), professionally known as DJ Green Lantern, is an American hip hop disc Jockey (DJ) and music producer from Rochester, New York. In 2002, D'Agostino was signed by American rapper Eminem, to become the official DJ for Shady Records, after DJ Head stepped down for undisclosed reasons.
DJ Green Lantern Tracks
I Hate The (New) Kanye
Statik Selektah
Last played on
I Hate The New Kanye (Statik Selektah & Green Lantern Remix)
Kanye West
Last played on
Trifecta (If You Don't)
DJ Sliink
Last played on
Ain't Worried (Green Lantern Dub)
French Montana
Last played on
Breathe Eazy
DJ Green Lantern
Gettin' Busy
DJ Green Lantern
Maceo's Revenge
DJ Green Lantern
ID
DJ Green Lantern
Performer
Double Bubble Trouble (ETC!ETC! X Green Lantern Remix)
M.I.A.
Performer
Last played on
Know Yourself (Green Lantern Edit)
Drake
Last played on
Intro
DJ Green Lantern
Last played on
Bhangra Bounce
Green Lantern
Performer
Last played on
Show Me What You Got
DJ Green Lantern
Last played on
Know About Me (Remix) (feat. Iggy Azalea)
DJ Green Lantern
Last played on
Splitting Atoms
DJ Green Lantern
Last played on
Da Da Da Da Da
DJ Green Lantern
Last played on
DJ Green Lantern Links
