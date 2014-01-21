Thomas HeywoodEnglish writer. Born 1574. Died 16 August 1641
Thomas Heywood
1574
Thomas Heywood Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Heywood (early 1570s – 16 August 1641) was an English playwright, actor, and author. His main contributions were to late Elizabethan and early Jacobean theatre. He is best known for his masterpiece A Woman Killed with Kindness, a domestic tragedy, which was first performed in 1603 at the Rose Theatre by the Worcester's Men company. He was a prolific writer, claiming to have had "an entire hand or at least a maine finger in two hundred and twenty plays", although only a fraction of his work has survived.
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (1st mvt) (feat. Thomas Heywood & Thomas Heywood)
Ludwig van Beethoven
