Kammerflimmer KollektiefFormed 1999
Kammerflimmer Kollektief
1999
Kammerflimmer Kollektief Biography (Wikipedia)
Kammerflimmer Kollektief is a German musical group, founded by Thomas Weber, consisting of Heike Aumüller, Johannes Frisch, Christopher Brunner, Heike Wendelin, and D. Wurm. They play a mixture of jazz, noise, electronic music, free jazz and experimental music. Formed in 1997, they have released to date 8 albums, and have appeared on many jazz and electronic compilation albums. In 2012 they formed the band The Schwarzenbach together with German writer Dietmar Dath and released the album "Farnschiffe".
Kammerflimmer Kollektief Tracks
Never Collapse, Always Dazzle
Teufelskamin Jam 1
There's a crack in everything
Kammerflimmer Kollektief Links
