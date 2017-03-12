Kammerflimmer Kollektief is a German musical group, founded by Thomas Weber, consisting of Heike Aumüller, Johannes Frisch, Christopher Brunner, Heike Wendelin, and D. Wurm. They play a mixture of jazz, noise, electronic music, free jazz and experimental music. Formed in 1997, they have released to date 8 albums, and have appeared on many jazz and electronic compilation albums. In 2012 they formed the band The Schwarzenbach together with German writer Dietmar Dath and released the album "Farnschiffe".