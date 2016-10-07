DJ PremierUS hip hop producer & DJ. Born 21 March 1966
DJ Premier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01hvssk.jpg
1966-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/084e06f5-3c82-4b71-bd94-dd69e7bd515e
DJ Premier Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Edward Martin (born March 21, 1966), known professionally as DJ Premier (also known as Preemo), is an American record producer and DJ, and was half of the hip hop duo Gang Starr—alongside the emcee Guru—and forms half of the hip hop duo PRhyme, together with Royce da 5'9". He is considered one of the best hip hop producers of all time.
DJ Premier Tracks
Classic (Better Than I've Ever Been ) (feat. Nas, DJ Premier, Big Joe Krash & Rakim)
Kanye West
Classic (Better Than I've Ever Been ) (feat. Nas, DJ Premier, Big Joe Krash & Rakim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Classic (Better Than I've Ever Been ) (feat. Nas, DJ Premier, Big Joe Krash & Rakim)
Our Streets (feat. A$AP Ferg)
DJ Premier
Our Streets (feat. A$AP Ferg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r7mqp.jpglink
Our Streets (feat. A$AP Ferg)
2 Lovin U
DJ Premier
2 Lovin U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
2 Lovin U
Rock Stars (feat. DJ Premier)
Non Phixion
Rock Stars (feat. DJ Premier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Rock Stars (feat. DJ Premier)
7 Days (feat. Mos Def)
Craig David
7 Days (feat. Mos Def)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9hb6.jpglink
7 Days (feat. Mos Def)
Where I'm From (feat. DJ Premier)
JAY-Z
Where I'm From (feat. DJ Premier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xktp6.jpglink
Where I'm From (feat. DJ Premier)
Animals (feat. Anderson .Paak & DJ Premier)
Dr. Dre
Animals (feat. Anderson .Paak & DJ Premier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Animals (feat. Anderson .Paak & DJ Premier)
Buckshot (feat. Big Joe Krash & DJ Premier)
Macklemore
Buckshot (feat. Big Joe Krash & DJ Premier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7d6.jpglink
Buckshot (feat. Big Joe Krash & DJ Premier)
7 Days (DJ Premier remix) (feat. Mos Def)
Craig David
7 Days (DJ Premier remix) (feat. Mos Def)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9hb6.jpglink
7 Days (DJ Premier remix) (feat. Mos Def)
Classic (DJ Premier Remix)
Kanye West
Classic (DJ Premier Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Classic (DJ Premier Remix)
Project Boy (feat. DJ Premier)
Joell Ortiz
Project Boy (feat. DJ Premier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Project Boy (feat. DJ Premier)
Ea$y Money
Nothin' Alike (feat. DJ Premier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
My Influences (feat. NYG’z)
DJ Premier
My Influences (feat. NYG’z)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
DJ PREMIER IN TO NOFLOWERS
DJ Premier
DJ PREMIER IN TO NOFLOWERS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Animals (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Dr. Dre
Animals (feat. Anderson .Paak)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Animals (feat. Anderson .Paak)
You Know My Speed
DJ Premier
You Know My Speed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
You Know My Speed
Love Jones
J Dilla
Love Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Jones
Recognize
DJ Premier
Recognize
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Recognize
Demo Beat
DJ Premier
Demo Beat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Demo Beat
Recognize (Premier Mix)
DJ Premier
Recognize (Premier Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Recognize (Premier Mix)
Ten Crack Commandments
DJ Premier
Ten Crack Commandments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Kick In The Door
DJ Premier
Kick In The Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Reconqonize
DJ Premier
Reconqonize
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Classic (Feat. Nas, Kanye West, KRS One & Rakim)
DJ Premier
Classic (Feat. Nas, Kanye West, KRS One & Rakim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Classic (feat Kanye, Nas, KRS 1, Rakim)
DJ Premier
Classic (feat Kanye, Nas, KRS 1, Rakim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
Classic
DJ Premier
Classic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvssk.jpglink
