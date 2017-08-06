Peter Lind HayesBorn 25 June 1915. Died 21 April 1998
Peter Lind Hayes
1915-06-25
Peter Lind Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Lind Hayes (born Joseph Conrad Lind; June 25, 1915 – April 21, 1998) was an American vaudeville entertainer, songwriter, and film and television actor.
Peter Lind Hayes Tracks
Life Gets Tee-Jus, Don't It
Peter Lind Hayes
Life Gets Tee-Jus, Don't It
Life Gets Tee-Jus, Don't It
Life Gets Teejus
Peter Lind Hayes
Life Gets Teejus
Life Gets Teejus
Life Git's Tee-jus Don't It? (GRAMMOPHON)
Peter Lind Hayes
Life Git's Tee-jus Don't It? (GRAMMOPHON)
