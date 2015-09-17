Ian AstburyVocalist for The Cult. Born 14 May 1962
Ian Astbury
1962-05-14
Ian Astbury Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Robert Astbury (born 14 May 1962) is an English singer and songwriter. He is best known as a founding member and the lead vocalist for the rock band The Cult.
Sun King
The Cult
Ghost (feat. Ian Astbury)
Slash
Last played on
Fire Woman
Ian Astbury
Last played on
