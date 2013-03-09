TRIPLANEFormed April 2002
TRIPLANE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0846fd26-d247-4fc5-b8e6-11955c8dd671
TRIPLANE Biography (Wikipedia)
Triplane is a Japanese rock band who has released multiple singles and albums, as well as performed songs for the soundtracks of anime, dramas, and other Japanese programming. "Moving Heart" (ココロハコブ Kokoro Hakobu) off of their most recent album and single has been used as the ending theme for Tomica Hero: Rescue Force. Previously, their single "Dear Friends" was used as the ending theme for One Piece episodes 246 through 255.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TRIPLANE Tracks
Sort by
Bamako
TRIPLANE
Bamako
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bamako
Last played on
TRIPLANE Links
Back to artist