Pietari Inkinen (born 29 April 1980, Kouvola, Finland) is a Finnish violinist and conductor. He began violin and piano studies at age 4. As a youth, he also performed in a rock band. He attended the Sibelius Academy and graduated with diplomas in violin (2003) and conducting (2005). He studied violin at the Hochschule für Musik Köln with Zakhar Bron. Inkinen has performed on a Carlo Bergonzi 1732 violin. He leads a chamber trio, the Inkinen Trio.

In May 2007, Inkinen was named the second music director of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He formally assumed the post in January 2008. In October 2013, the NZSO announced the extension of Inkinen's contract through the 2015 season. Inkinen concluded his NZSO tenure at the end of 2015, and now has the title of Honorary Conductor of the NZSO. He and the NZSO have recorded music of Einojuhani Rautavaara and of Jean Sibelius for the Naxos label, and of Richard Wagner for EMI Classics.

In September 2009, Inkinen became principal guest conductor of the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra. In April 2015, the Japan Philharmonic appointed Inkinen as its next chief conductor, effective September 2016, with an initial contract of 3 seasons. His work in opera has included his conducting of Opera Australia's Melbourne Ring Cycle in 2013, following the resignation of Richard Mills.