Fernando ArbelloBorn 30 May 1907. Died 26 July 1970
Fernando Arbello
1907-05-30
Fernando Arbello Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernando Arbello (May 30, 1907 in Ponce, Puerto Rico – July 26, 1970) was a Puerto Rican jazz trombonist and composer who spent most of his career in America.
Fernando Arbello Tracks
Christopher Columbus
Roy Eldridge
Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbus
Last played on
Stealin' Apples
Leon "Chu" Berry
Stealin' Apples
Stealin' Apples
Last played on
