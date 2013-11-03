Francis HimeBorn 31 August 1939
1939-08-31
Francis Hime Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Hime (Rio de Janeiro, August 13, 1939) is a composer, arranger, pianist and singer from Brazil.
