Lou FellinghamBorn 5 May 1974
Lou Fellingham
1974-05-05
Lou Fellingham Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise "Lou" Fellingham (née Hunt), (born 5 May 1974), is a Christian worship leader, singer and songwriter from Brighton in East Sussex, England. She is a founding member of the British band Phatfish and has also pursued a solo career. In 2008, she won a Christian Broadcasting Council (CBC) Award for her album Promised Land, in the category of Best Worship. She has worked alongside other Christian artists such as Matt Redman, Graham Kendrick, Tim Hughes and Stuart Townend. She regularly leads worship and performs at different venues around the world. A rendition of Fellingham leading the hymn "In Christ Alone" has had more than six million views on YouTube.
For Every Child (Kyrie)
Fix My Eyes
Wholly Yours
Promised Land
You Reign
Christ in Me
Praise My Soul The King Of Heaven
You Turn My Life Around
How Great Thou Art
This Changes Everything
Praise My Soul
In Christ Alone
In Christ Alone
The old rugged cross
Good Shepherd Of My Soul
Creation Sings (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townsend, Eden Townsend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
O My Soul (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townend, Eden Townend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
Come People Of The Risen King
10,000 Reasons
Promise Of The Ages
