Lake MalawiFormed 30 September 2013
Lake Malawi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vwj50.jpg
2013-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/083fe0dd-da9d-4560-a7fc-c91ea092aab3
Lake Malawi Biography (Wikipedia)
Lake Malawi is an indie-pop band originally from Třinec, Czech Republic created by Albert Černý in 2013 after the end of his former band Charlie Straight. Their first self-released EP "We Are Making Love Again" came out in 2015 including the popular single Chinese Trees. In 2017, the LP "Surrounded By Light" came out featuring the singles Prague (In the City), Surrounded By Light and Paris. .
