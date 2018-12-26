Andrew Lumsden, (born 1962), has been Organist and Director of Music of Winchester Cathedral Choir since 2002. Son of Sir David Lumsden, he trained at Winchester College, RSAMD and St John's College, Cambridge before taking up the position of Assistant Organist at Southwark Cathedral in 1985. From there he moved to Westminster Abbey in 1988 as Sub-Organist and thence to Lichfield Cathedral in 1992 as Organist and Master of the Choristers until moving to Winchester Cathedral in 2002.

He is currently the director of the Waynflete Singers.