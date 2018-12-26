Andrew LumsdenBorn 1962
Andrew Lumsden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/083ec26f-1661-45eb-9b30-2653ec9fb72a
Andrew Lumsden Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Lumsden, (born 1962), has been Organist and Director of Music of Winchester Cathedral Choir since 2002. Son of Sir David Lumsden, he trained at Winchester College, RSAMD and St John's College, Cambridge before taking up the position of Assistant Organist at Southwark Cathedral in 1985. From there he moved to Westminster Abbey in 1988 as Sub-Organist and thence to Lichfield Cathedral in 1992 as Organist and Master of the Choristers until moving to Winchester Cathedral in 2002.
He is currently the director of the Waynflete Singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Lumsden Tracks
Sort by
Ding dong merrily on high
Trad.
Ding dong merrily on high
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding dong merrily on high
Performer
Last played on
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Winchester Cathedral Choir
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Last played on
Antiphon
Herbert Howells
Antiphon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Antiphon
Choir
Last played on
Overture In G Major
William Crotch
Overture In G Major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture In G Major
Last played on
Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria)
John Rutter
Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria)
Last played on
Sans Day
Trad.
Sans Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
Sans Day
Last played on
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
Benjamin Britten
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
Last played on
Kirchen-Sonate in C major K.328
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Kirchen-Sonate in C major K.328
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Kirchen-Sonate in C major K.328
Last played on
Hail, gladdening light
Charles Wood
Hail, gladdening light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail, gladdening light
Last played on
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
Trad.
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
Music Arranger
Last played on
Ave Maria
Anton Bruckner
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Ave Maria
Choir
Last played on
Jubilate Deo
Finzi Singers, Paul Spicer, William Walton & Andrew Lumsden
Jubilate Deo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg18.jpglink
Jubilate Deo
Last played on
THERE IS A LAND OF PURE DELIGHT
Waynflete Singers
THERE IS A LAND OF PURE DELIGHT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THERE IS A LAND OF PURE DELIGHT
Last played on
Christmas Cradle Song (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Alfred Hollins)
Simon Bell
Christmas Cradle Song (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Alfred Hollins)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Cradle Song (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Alfred Hollins)
Last played on
Jubilate Deo
William Walton
Jubilate Deo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Jubilate Deo
Last played on
Hail, gladdening light for double chorus and organ ad lib (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Winchester Cathedral Choir)
Charles Wood
Hail, gladdening light for double chorus and organ ad lib (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Winchester Cathedral Choir)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail, gladdening light for double chorus and organ ad lib (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Winchester Cathedral Choir)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
At the Foot of the Cross
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5pdgw
Winchester Cathedral
2014-03-25T05:39:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qmz6l.jpg
25
Mar
2014
At the Foot of the Cross
19:30
Winchester Cathedral
Andrew Lumsden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist