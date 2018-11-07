The Sugarman 3Formed 1996
The Sugarman 3
1996
The Sugarman 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sugarman 3, sometimes titled The Sugarman Three, is a retro-funk band from New York City formed in 1996 by saxophonist Neal Sugarman, Hammond organ player Adam Scone, and drummer Rudy Albin. The band has released four studio albums—Sugar's Boogaloo (1999), Soul Donkey (2000), Pure Cane Sugar (2002) and What the World Needs Now (2012)—and one compilation album, Sweet Spot (2001).
The Sugarman 3 Tracks
Out A Sight
The Sugarman 3
Out A Sight
Out A Sight
Pure Cane
The Sugarman 3
Pure Cane
Pure Cane
Sunshine Superman
The Sugarman 3
Sunshine Superman
Sunshine Superman
Turtle Walk
The Sugarman 3
Turtle Walk
Turtle Walk
The Skunk Walk
The Sugarman 3
The Skunk Walk
The Skunk Walk
Got To Get Back To My Baby
The Sugarman 3
Got To Get Back To My Baby
Soul Donkey
The Sugarman 3
Soul Donkey
Soul Donkey
Skunk Walk
The Sugarman 3
Skunk Walk
Skunk Walk
Chicken half
The Sugarman 3
Chicken half
Chicken half
Funky So-And-So
The Sugarman 3
Funky So-And-So
Funky So-And-So
Brother T
The Sugarman 3
Brother T
Brother T
So Long Donkey
The Sugarman 3
So Long Donkey
So Long Donkey
Jealous Moon
The Sugarman 3
Jealous Moon
Jealous Moon
Witches Boogaloo
The Sugarman 3
Witches Boogaloo
Witches Boogaloo
Rudy's Intervention
The Sugarman 3
Rudy's Intervention
Rudy's Intervention
Bitch
The Sugarman 3
Bitch
Bitch
Baby I Love You
The Sugarman 3
Baby I Love You
Baby I Love You
