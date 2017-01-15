Eisley is a rock band from Tyler, Texas, originally consisting of siblings Sherri DuPree, Chauntelle DuPree, Stacy DuPree and Weston DuPree. Remaining recording/touring members are cousins Sherri DuPree-Bemis and Garron DuPree. Their name was inspired by the Star Wars saga (i.e. Mos Eisley). Since forming, the band has released five studio albums: Room Noises (2005), Combinations (2007), The Valley (2011), Currents (2013), and I'm Only Dreaming (2017), along with numerous EPs. Eisley has recorded videos for "Marvelous Things", "I Wasn't Prepared", "Telescope Eyes" (the version from Room Noises), "Invasion", "Memories", "Smarter", "The Valley" and "Currents", which can be viewed on their official website, but largely, the band's strong, steady, organic growth comes from touring and an aggressive online marketing approach.