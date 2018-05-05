Gerhard HüschBorn 2 February 1901. Died 23 November 1984
Gerhard Hüsch
Gerhard Hüsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerhard Heinrich Wilhelm Fritz Hüsch (2 February 1901 – 23 November 1984) was one of the most important German singers of modern times. A lyric baritone, he specialized in Lieder but also sang, to a lesser extent, German and Italian opera.
Gerhard Hüsch Tracks
Die Einsame Op. 9, No.2: Zum Abschied meiner Tochter Op. 10, No.3
Hans Pfitzner
Schwanengesang D.957: Die Taubenpost
Franz Schubert
