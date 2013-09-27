FreeschaFormed 1999
Freescha is the musical collaboration of Nick Huntington and Michael McGroarty, based in the San Fernando Valley, California. Huntington and McGroarty, friends and partners since they met in high school. The duo has released most of their music on AttackNine Records, which is partly run by Nick Huntington.
Freescha was chosen for URB magazine's "Next 100" artists to watch for in their 2004 year-end special issue.
Freescha co-wrote with Sia the song "Buttons" for Sia's 2008 album, Some People Have Real Problems, and co-wrote with Nicole Morier the song "Heaven On Earth" for Britney Spears's 2007 studio album, Blackout.
