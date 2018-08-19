Chinese ManFormed 2004
Chinese Man is a collective French trip hop band created in 2004 and originally from Aix-en-Provence. They are influenced by hip-hop, funk, dub, reggae and jazz.
Chinese Man is composed of DJ Marseille Zé Mateo and High Ku and beatmaker SLY. Beatmakers Leo le Bug and Le Yan also revolve around the group and participate in the composition of several pieces. Frequent live additions to the crew include Taiwan MC and MC Youthstar. The group became known through the song "I've Got That Tune" which was chosen by Mercedes-Benz for its promotional campaign and by the French Film Festival in Hong Kong as its theme.
Chinese Man Records label is based in Marseille, France.
