Al HarewoodBorn 3 June 1923. Died 13 March 2014
Al Harewood
1923-06-03
Al Harewood (June 3, 1923 – March 13, 2014) was an American jazz drummer and teacher, born in Brooklyn. As a musician Harewood worked with many jazz musicians including the J.J. Johnson/Kai Winding group, the Art Farmer/Gigi Grice band, David Amram, and the Curtis Fuller-Benny Golson Sextet. He played on many jazz recordings under the leadership of Lou Donaldson, Horace Parlan, Ike Quebec, Dexter Gordon and Grant Green and had a long association with saxophonist Stanley Turrentine from 1959 onwards.
