Ifar "Eef" Barzelay is an Israeli-American musician. He is the principal songwriter and singer of alternative country band Clem Snide, but has also toured as a solo act, both as a headliner and in support of various artists such as Ben Folds.

Born in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 12, 1970, Barzelay grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, and attended Teaneck High School.

In 2006, Barzelay released his debut solo album entitled Bitter Honey. In 2007, he composed many original tracks for the film Rocket Science. Barzelay's second solo album, Lose Big, was released on June 17, 2008, on 429 records. In 2009, Barzelay reformed Clem Snide.

At the A.V. Fest 2011 in Chicago, Illinois, Barzelay performed the music of the popular rock band Journey.

In 2014 Barzelay recorded a version of Bee Gees's "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" for a fundraising CD titled "More Super Hits Of The Seventies" for radio station WFMU. He also wrote and recorded five songs for the Rudderless soundtrack such as "Sam Spirals" and "A Day on the Water".