Vivian CampbellBorn 25 August 1962
Vivian Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0832f927-9bc6-4bb2-b538-343b29bde2e9
Vivian Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivian Patrick Campbell (born 25 August 1962) is a Northern Irish rock guitarist. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as a member of Dio, and has been a member of Def Leppard since 1992 (replacing Steve Clark). Campbell has also worked with Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Sweet Savage, Trinity, Riverdogs, and Shadow King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vivian Campbell Tracks
Sort by
Vivian Campbell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist