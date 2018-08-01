Tiana Major9Jazz Fusion Singer-songwriter. Born 22 November 1995
Tiana Major9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08306f5a-c1de-42a2-8004-a9467fc30950
Tiana Major9 Performances & Interviews
- Tiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break) on BBC Radio 1Xtrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060jgry.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060jgry.jpg2018-03-09T06:00:00.000ZTiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break) is the BBC Music Introducing Track of the Week on Radio 1Xtrahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060j9zz
Tiana Major9 - Levee (Let It Break) on BBC Radio 1Xtra
Tiana Major9 Tracks
Sort by
Levee
Tiana Major9
Levee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Levee
Last played on
Levee (Let It Break)
Tiana Major9
Levee (Let It Break)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qwp9c.jpglink
Levee (Let It Break)
Last played on
Mr Mysterious
Tiana Major9
Mr Mysterious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gmxbj.jpglink
Mr Mysterious
Last played on
Levee (Live from the BBC Piazza)
Tiana Major9
Levee (Live from the BBC Piazza)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Break
Tiana Major9
Let It Break
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Break
Last played on
Levee (Let It Break) (BBC Introducing)
Tiana Major9
Levee (Let It Break) (BBC Introducing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Merry Go
Tiana Major9
Merry Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Merry Go
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tiana Major9
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
Tiana Major9
Hoxton Hall Youth Arts Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/anbcv2
Reading
2018-08-26T05:40:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jj05l.jpg
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Latest Tiana Major9 News
Tiana Major9 Links
Back to artist