Wanna OneFormed 16 June 2017
Wanna One
2017-06-16
Wanna One Biography (Wikipedia)
Wanna One (Hangul: 워너원) is a South Korean boy band formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 survival competition Produce 101 Season 2. The group is composed of eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young and Ha Sung-woon. The group debuted on August 7, 2017 under Swing Entertainment and CJ E&M. They finished their promoting as a group on December 31, 2018.
Wanna One Tracks
