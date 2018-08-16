Wanna One (Hangul: 워너원) is a South Korean boy band formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 survival competition Produce 101 Season 2. The group is composed of eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young and Ha Sung-woon. The group debuted on August 7, 2017 under Swing Entertainment and CJ E&M. They finished their promoting as a group on December 31, 2018.