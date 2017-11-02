Joe Pernice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/082c5f46-c59d-44b6-a247-6b6a5dd893be
Joe Pernice Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Pernice is an American indie rock musician and writer, who has fronted several bands, including the Scud Mountain Boys, Chappaquiddick Skyline and the Pernice Brothers.
Originally from Holbrook, Massachusetts, he is currently based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he is married to Canadian musician Laura Stein, formerly of the band Jale.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Pernice Tracks
Sort by
Overcome by Happiness
Mike Deming
Overcome by Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overcome by Happiness
Last played on
Tell Me When It's Over
Joe Pernice
Tell Me When It's Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me When It's Over
Last played on
Joe Pernice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist