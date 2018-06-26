Roland GlasslBorn 1972
Roland Glassl
1972
Roland Glassl Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Glassl (born 1972 in Ingolstadt, Germany) is a professional German viola player. He has won the Lionel Tertis Competition as well as the International Competition in Vienna. Glassl hass collaborated with many leading artists, and is also a member of the Mandelring Quartet.
Roland Glassl Tracks
Quintet No. 2 In G Major Op.111 For Strings, iii. Un poco allegretto
Johannes Brahms
Quintet No. 2 In G Major Op.111 For Strings, iii. Un poco allegretto
Quintet No. 2 In G Major Op.111 For Strings, iii. Un poco allegretto
Quintet No. 2 In G Major Op.111 For Strings, i. Allegro non troppo, ma con brio
Johannes Brahms
Quintet No. 2 In G Major Op.111 For Strings, i. Allegro non troppo, ma con brio
Quintet No. 2 In G Major Op.111 For Strings, i. Allegro non troppo, ma con brio
