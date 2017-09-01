George A. Whiting was a vaudeville song and dance man, and also a writer of lyrics for popular songs during the vaudeville era. He toured with singer Sadie Burt, whom he later married and had 3 daughters with. His best-known work is "My Blue Heaven", with music by Walter Donaldson. Whiting was born in Chicago August 16, 1884 and died in New York City on December 18, 1943.