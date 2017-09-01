George A. WhitingPopular songwriter. Born 16 August 1884. Died 18 December 1943
George A. Whiting
1884-08-16
George A. Whiting Biography (Wikipedia)
George A. Whiting was a vaudeville song and dance man, and also a writer of lyrics for popular songs during the vaudeville era. He toured with singer Sadie Burt, whom he later married and had 3 daughters with. His best-known work is "My Blue Heaven", with music by Walter Donaldson. Whiting was born in Chicago August 16, 1884 and died in New York City on December 18, 1943.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George A. Whiting Tracks
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
