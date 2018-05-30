湯浅譲二Born 12 August 1929
湯浅譲二
1929-08-12
Joji Yuasa (湯浅譲二 Yuasa Jōji, born 12 August 1929) is a Japanese composer of contemporary classical music.
Cosmos Haptic
Cosmos Haptic
Cosmos Haptic
