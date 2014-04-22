Brian Viglione (born May 16, 1979 in Greenville, New Hampshire) is an American drummer best known for his work with The Dresden Dolls and Violent Femmes. He was also a prominent member of New York City's cabaret punk orchestra, The World/Inferno Friendship Society (having toured, written, and recorded with them in 2008–2009). Known for his energetic and expressive drumming style, Viglione has often aligned himself with groups who incorporate eclectic musical styles and theatrical elements. A multi-instrumentalist, Viglione also plays guitar, bass, percussion, and sings in several of his collaborations, as well as having done producing work. He starred in the American Repertory Theater's 2007 production of "The Onion Cellar" and performed in Addicted To Bad Ideas: Peter Lorre's 20th Century with The World/Inferno Friendship Society in 2008. Viglione also played drums on the Nine Inch Nails album "Ghosts I-IV" in 2008 on a drum kit he built on site out of scrap metal and found objects. In addition to his various recording and touring work, he also gives drumming workshops to help participants develop personal creativity on the instrument and has lectured at Harvard University, RISD, The Boston Day and Evening Academy, as well as other schools around the northeastern US.