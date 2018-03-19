Max BennettBorn 24 May 1928. Died 14 September 2018
Max Bennett
1928-05-24
Max Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Bennett (May 24, 1928 – September 14, 2018) was an American jazz bassist and session musician.
Max Bennett Tracks
Willie the Pimp
Max Bennett
Willie the Pimp
Willie the Pimp
Last played on
Song for Sharon
Joni Mitchell
Song for Sharon
Song for Sharon
Last played on
FURRY SINGS THE BLUES
Joni Mitchell
FURRY SINGS THE BLUES
FURRY SINGS THE BLUES
Last played on
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Shifting Gears
Shifting Gears
Last played on
Down To You
Joni Mitchell
Down To You
Down To You
Last played on
Car On A Hill
Joni Mitchell
Car On A Hill
Car On A Hill
Last played on
