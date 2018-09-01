Laurie LondonBorn 19 January 1944
Laurie London
1944-01-19
Laurie London Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurie London (born 19 January 1944) is an English singer, who achieved fame as a boy singer of the 1950s, for both his gospel and novelty songs recording in both English and German. He is best known for his hit single of the spiritual song "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands".
Laurie London Tracks
He's got the whole world
Laurie London
He's got the whole world
The Gospel Train
Laurie London
The Gospel Train
The Gospel Train
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
Laurie London
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
The Whole World In His Hands
Laurie London
The Whole World In His Hands
The Whole World In His Hands
HE'S GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS
Laurie London
HE'S GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS
HE'S GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS
