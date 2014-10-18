Chico AlvarezJazz trumpeter. Born 3 February 1920. Died 1 August 1992
Alfred (Chico) Alvarez (February 3, 1920 – August 1, 1992) was a jazz trumpeter with the Stan Kenton Orchestra and other bands.
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
