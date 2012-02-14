Inner Terrestrials (also referred to as iT!) are a punk band from South London, England. Originally formed by Jay Terrestrial and Fran Webber, their first gig was in February 1994. Their music is a mix of punk, dub, ska and a touch of folk, with lyrics that are more often than not aggressively political and cover subjects such as anarchism, animal rights, land ownership, the class system, war and many other subjects. Completely anti-establishment, they prefer to deal only with underground and DIY distributors (distros) and collectives, and as such became "legendary" (according to Peppermint Iguana, The Bolton News, and The South Wales Evening Post) in the underground punk and squatter scene in the UK and across Europe.