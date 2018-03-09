DJ KhaledPalestinian-American hip hop DJ & producer. Born 26 November 1975
Khaled Mohamed Khaled (born November 26, 1975), better known by his stage name DJ Khaled, is an American DJ, record producer, media personality, and record executive. He was a radio host for the Miami-based urban music radio station WEDR "99 Jamz" and the DJ for the hip hop group Terror Squad. From 2004 to 2006, Khaled assisted in the production of the hip-hop albums Real Talk by Fabolous, True Story by Terror Squad, and All or Nothing and Me, Myself, & I by Fat Joe.
In 2006, Khaled released his debut studio album Listennn... the Album. He went on to release We the Best (2007), We Global (2008), Victory (2010), We the Best Forever (2011), Kiss the Ring (2012) and Suffering from Success (2013). In 2009, Khaled became the president of record label Def Jam South, and he is also the CEO and founder of We the Best Music Group. Khaled released his eighth studio album, I Changed a Lot, on October 23, 2015. In July 2016, he released his ninth studio album Major Key, and on June 23, 2017, his tenth studio album, Grateful, was released.
Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
All I Do Is Win (feat. T‐Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross)
Top Off
I Got the Keys (feat. JAY-Z & Future)
Do You Mind (feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross)
I'm The One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Shining (feat. Beyoncé & JAY-Z)
All I Do Is Win (DJ Paul Elstak Remix)
For Free (feat. Drake)
Nalingi vs. All About U
To The Max (feat. Drake)
Wet (feat. G Nako)
Wild Thoughts vs. Fire Waist
Wild Thoughts (Bee's Knees Remix - Clean) (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
"It's a clean slate for me no matter who you are" - Jhené Aiko on her relationship with Big Sean
French Montana
“Every day I just want to get better” – 2 Chainz chats to Charlie about working hard to make his new album
'I feel like this is my second go round in this lifetime somehow' Big Sean breaks down Intro & Light from I Decided
‘The throne is for the taking in whatever you do’ – Big Sean’s BIG positivity
Big Sean joins Charlie Sloth
2 Chainz chats with Toddla