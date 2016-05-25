The NormalUK synth punk project; “Warm Leatherette”
The Normal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0817869a-0671-412c-b28c-2ad14dddb078
The Normal Biography (Wikipedia)
The Normal is the recording artist name used by English music producer Daniel Miller, a film editor at the time, who is best known as the founder of the record label Mute Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Normal Tracks
Sort by
T.V.O.D.
The Normal
T.V.O.D.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0512wj6.jpglink
T.V.O.D.
Last played on
Warm Leatherette
The Normal
Warm Leatherette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warm Leatherette
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Normal
Latest The Normal News
The Normal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist