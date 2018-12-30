Louise Dearman (born 13 March 1979) is a British actress and singer, most well known for playing the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked. Notably, she is the only actress to have played both starring roles in any production of Wicked full time. She has a number of other professional stage and television credits, such as Eva Perón in Evita, Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, and Daisy Hilton in Side Show. She released her solo albums, You and I, Here Comes the Sun and It's Time, in 2005, 2012 and 2013 respectively.