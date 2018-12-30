Louise Dearman
1979-03-13
Louise Dearman Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Dearman (born 13 March 1979) is a British actress and singer, most well known for playing the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked. Notably, she is the only actress to have played both starring roles in any production of Wicked full time. She has a number of other professional stage and television credits, such as Eva Perón in Evita, Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, and Daisy Hilton in Side Show. She released her solo albums, You and I, Here Comes the Sun and It's Time, in 2005, 2012 and 2013 respectively.
Strike Up The Band
John Wilson Orchestra
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Baby It's Cold Outside
Louise Dearman
Baby It's Cold Outside
Baby It's Cold Outside
One More Sleep
Louise Dearman
One More Sleep
One More Sleep
Strike Up The Band
John Wilson Orchestra
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Time Heals Everything (For You, For Me)
Louise Dearman
Time Heals Everything (For You, For Me)
Time Heals Everything (For You, For Me)
Gravity (Live In Session)
Louise Dearman
Gravity (Live In Session)
Gravity (Live In Session)
Beautiful
Louise Dearman
Beautiful
Beautiful
Astonishing
Louise Dearman
Astonishing
Astonishing
Strike up the Band
George Gershwin
Strike up the Band
Strike up the Band
Somewhere Over The Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Louise Dearman
Somewhere Over The Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)
Somewhere Over The Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)
Performer
Performer
Dobby the House Elf (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Louise Dearman
Dobby the House Elf (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)
Dobby the House Elf (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)
Performer
Performer
Let It Go (From Film Frozen)
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Louise Dearman
Let It Go (From Film Frozen)
Let It Go (From Film Frozen)
Performer
Performer
Defying Gravity
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Louise Dearman
Defying Gravity
Defying Gravity
Performer
Part Of Your World
BBC Concert Orchestra
Part Of Your World
Part Of Your World
I Dreamed A Dream
Louise Dearman
I Dreamed A Dream
I Dreamed A Dream
Skyfall
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. KEITH LOCKHART & Louise Dearman
Skyfall
Skyfall
Performer
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. KEITH LOCKHART & Louise Dearman
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
Performer
Performer
It's A New World
Louise Dearman
It's A New World
It's A New World
The Man That Got Away
Louise Dearman
The Man That Got Away
The Man That Got Away
But Not For Me
Louise Dearman
But Not For Me
But Not For Me
Wizard and I (Wicked)
Stephen Schwartz
Wizard and I (Wicked)
Wizard and I (Wicked)
Conductor
Conductor
But Not For Me
John Wilson Orch & Louise Dearman
But Not For Me
But Not For Me
Performer
I Was Doing All Right (feat. Louise Dearman)
John Wilson Orchestra
I Was Doing All Right (feat. Louise Dearman)
I Was Doing All Right (feat. Louise Dearman)
Treat Me Rough
Louise Dearman and Matthew Ford with Maida Vale Singers
Treat Me Rough
Treat Me Rough
Performer
Applause (Proms encore)
Burton Lane
Applause (Proms encore)
Applause (Proms encore)
Choir
Orchestra
Applause, Applause
Burton Lane
Applause, Applause
Applause, Applause
Conductor
Long Ago and Far Away
Louise Dearman and Matthew Ford
Long Ago and Far Away
Long Ago and Far Away
Performer
Performer
The Swing Triot
Harry Warren
The Swing Triot
The Swing Triot
Conductor
Strike Up The Band
George Gershwin
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Conductor
But Not For Me
George Gershwin
But Not For Me
But Not For Me
Conductor
Treat Me Rough
George Gershwin
Treat Me Rough
Treat Me Rough
Conductor
Applause, Applause
Burton Lane
Applause, Applause
Applause, Applause
It's A New World
Harold Arlen
It's A New World
It's A New World
The Man That Got Away
George Gershwin
The Man That Got Away
The Man That Got Away
Long Ago And Far Away
Jerome Kern
Long Ago And Far Away
Long Ago And Far Away
Shall We Dance?
George Gershwin
Shall We Dance?
Shall We Dance?
But Not For Me
George Gershwin
But Not For Me
But Not For Me
Treat Me Rough
George Gershwin
Treat Me Rough
Treat Me Rough
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
Leonard Bernstein
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 57: John Wilson conducts Bernstein's On the Town
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-25
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-25T05:22:39
25
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 57: John Wilson conducts Bernstein's On the Town
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grafenegg Festival
Wolkenturm, Grafenegg, Austria
2018-07-28T05:22:39
28
Jul
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grafenegg Festival
Wolkenturm, Grafenegg, Austria
BBC Concert Orchestra in Wiesbaden
Kurhaus, Wiesbaden, Germany
2018-07-26T05:22:39
26
Jul
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra in Wiesbaden
Kurhaus, Wiesbaden, Germany
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Pure Imagination
London Palladium
2018-05-16
London Palladium
2018-05-16T05:22:39
16
May
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Pure Imagination
London Palladium
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Wizards, Witches, Magic and Spells
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2017-05-03
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2017-05-03T
3
May
2017
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Wizards, Witches, Magic and Spells
Watford Colosseum, Watford
